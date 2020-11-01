Letter: I will fight for your best interests

I’ve traveled this district for three years and everywhere I go, people are worried about paying their rent or mortgage, putting food on the table, and affording a visit to the doctor. I want to serve in Congress to make sure no one has to face these challenges.
You can count on me to fight for you, because my story is your story. I know what it's like to live paycheck to paycheck, to not be able to find insurance because of a pre-existing condition, to watch medical debt pile up with no idea how you’ll pay for it.
My commitment to championing working families is why I was the first House candidate in the entire country endorsed by Joe Biden. Joe Biden and I will work to cut taxes for everyone making less than $400,000 a year; raise taxes on millionaires, billionaires and giant corporations to make sure they finally pay their fair share; and expand access to affordable health care starting by giving you a choice between public and private insurance.
The alternative is John Katko. He voted to gut the Affordable Care Act, putting health care at risk for 300,000 people in our district with pre-existing conditions. He supports the trade war that’s devastated our farmers. He voted for $750 billion in corporate tax giveaways, adding $2 trillion to our debt and putting Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block. And he endorses Donald Trump, the most dangerous and corrupt president of our lifetimes. The president who refuses to get the spread of this virus under control. Who foments hatred and fear. Who makes us less safe with every passing day.
Why does he stand with Trump instead of us? Why does he support these policies instead of the things that will make our lives better? As Jackie from Syracuse told us in a letter to syracuse.com, John Katko thinks Donald Trump is his boss. We deserve a representative who understands that they work for us, not the president, not corporate donors. Us.
If elected, I’ll approach every decision with one simple question: Will this make life better for central and western New Yorkers? We need leaders who will bring us together instead of tearing us apart, people who will work to lift us up because they understand the challenges that we face. And I do. I hope to earn your support and your vote, because together, we can bring America back.
Dana Balter
Syracuse
Dana Balter is the Democratic candidate for the 24th Congressional District.
