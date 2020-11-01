Letter: I will fight for your best interests

I’ve traveled this district for three years and everywhere I go, people are worried about paying their rent or mortgage, putting food on the table, and affording a visit to the doctor. I want to serve in Congress to make sure no one has to face these challenges.

You can count on me to fight for you, because my story is your story. I know what it's like to live paycheck to paycheck, to not be able to find insurance because of a pre-existing condition, to watch medical debt pile up with no idea how you’ll pay for it.

My commitment to championing working families is why I was the first House candidate in the entire country endorsed by Joe Biden. Joe Biden and I will work to cut taxes for everyone making less than $400,000 a year; raise taxes on millionaires, billionaires and giant corporations to make sure they finally pay their fair share; and expand access to affordable health care starting by giving you a choice between public and private insurance.