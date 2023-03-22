I have come to the decision that I will not be going through the cumbersome process of establishing a party line and running for re-election as an independent. I will not be seeking a second term on the Council.

This is not due to a lack of interest or a waning of concern about the operation of the Town of Owasco. It is simply a question of logistics.

The Republican Party went out of its way to find another candidate to endorse to fill my seat and made it clear that my refusal to ignore deficiencies of other members of the party was a fatal flaw in their eyes.

The Democratic Party took issue with my vote to not support the new Owasco Watershed Rules. I understand their position and respect their commitment to the environment but I want to make clear that I share that commitment. My vote was less a vote against the rules and more a vote in support of local farmers. It was made clear to me that the new rules could be cumbersome and costly to local farmers and based on that I voted No.

So, at the end of this year I will hang up may hat as a councilman for the Town of Owasco. I hope that my legacy will end up being a new playground for the families in the hamlet. It is something that I feel strongly is needed and worked hard to put in motion. Hopefully it comes to fruition.

Frederick E. Cornelius

Owasco

Frederick E. Cornelius is a town councilperson in Owasco.