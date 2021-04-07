Letter: Ignorance pervades stances on marijuana

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow claims “There is no way of testing if the drug is in your system.” There absolutely is. Drug tests have existed for decades. Perhaps he means there is no way of testing whether a person is intoxicated at the time, which is also untrue. One must question how such a profoundly ignorant claim can come from someone tasked with legislation.

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano seems to be morally opposed with the substances complete strangers choose to partake of. He makes the claim cannabis legalization will create “long-term risks to public health and safety,” something data shows has absolutely not happened in the 15 states where cannabis has already been safely legalized. He puts his ignorance on full display, however, with the claim that cannabis use leads to the use heroin and other opioids. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data (whether you trust them or not, they do know quite a bit more on this subject than local legislators), the majority of cannabis users never go on to partake of harder substances, and according to data from Harvard Medical School, cannabis may help with conditions such as dementia, Crohn’s Disease, epilepsy, MS and numerous other afflictions.