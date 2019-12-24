Impeachment?
Look at the front page our our local newspaper. Mr. Robert Harding's article, "Katko criticizes impeachment" (Dec. 17) and on the Sunday, Dec. 15, Our View: "Katko fails to fight abuse of power."
You see what is happening? They want you all to respond to this liberal socialist paper. Already you've seen the countless number of anti-Trump letters to the editor.
All this is fuel for the 2020 election. I expect any day now for this newspaper to fully endorse impeachment.
Mr. Katko is right, and deserves our support. This paper will always say this kind of hogwash and we expect it.
We know this president has done nothing impeachable. Independents decide elections and they are trending against impeachment. So it really doesn't matter what the editorial board of The Citizen thinks and either should you.
Robert D. Fitzmaurice
Auburn