Letter: Ignoring virus cost Trump the election

It is my personal opinion that President Trump may have lost the election because of COVID-19!

As early as Jan. 22, the president was asked by a CNBC reporter whether there were worries about a pandemic? “No, not at all.” And, even after the Centers for Disease Control made their predictions known to the public, President Trump both publicly and in his tweets said that it would not be a threat in the United States.

It was on April 3, in front of the White House, that he played down what the CDC was strongly advising: “the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure.” But then President Trump added his own response. “So it's voluntary and you don't have to do it. I don't think I'm going to be doing it.” (In fact, for months he's played down the effectiveness of masks, even refusing to be photographed with one on at times!)

And on a number of occasions he reassured Americans that we have the virus totally under control.

On July 19, when he appeared on Fox News with Chris Wallace, he said, “I don't agree with the statement 'if everybody wears a mask, everything disappears'.”