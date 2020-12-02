Letter: Ignoring virus cost Trump the election

It is my personal opinion that President Trump may have lost the election because of COVID-19!
As early as Jan. 22, the president was asked by a CNBC reporter whether there were worries about a pandemic? “No, not at all.” And, even after the Centers for Disease Control made their predictions known to the public, President Trump both publicly and in his tweets said that it would not be a threat in the United States.
It was on April 3, in front of the White House, that he played down what the CDC was strongly advising: “the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure.” But then President Trump added his own response. “So it's voluntary and you don't have to do it. I don't think I'm going to be doing it.” (In fact, for months he's played down the effectiveness of masks, even refusing to be photographed with one on at times!)
And on a number of occasions he reassured Americans that we have the virus totally under control.
On July 19, when he appeared on Fox News with Chris Wallace, he said, “I don't agree with the statement 'if everybody wears a mask, everything disappears'.”
Even at the many rallies that thousands attended this year, the vast majority were seen not wearing masks and in fact, on a number of occasions he even scoffed the idea of wearing one!
Truly it was the president's repeatedly piled on misinformation about masks ... even falsely claiming on Oct. 15 that “people wearing masks contract the virus at a higher rate” despite the fact that both science and medicine were saying that was not true.
And so, his words over the past several months obviously convinced far too many that it was not a serious matter. And now it appears it really, really is!
As the president is now staying largely in the wings on the COVID-19 fight, Dr. Deborah Birx and others in the White House are warning that a surge in the death toll that would follow in the coming weeks ... is coming true! The president was truly wrong about the virus and his gross negligence in not respecting what the experts were warning and will surely come back to haunt him some day!
Joyce Smith-Moore
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!