Letter: Imagine a different future for New York

The governor’s remarks to “reimagine (schools) for the future” can be viewed as a good signal that we are ready to make changes to a system that has not been working for everyone. There is nothing wrong with reimagining systems in New York state. In fact, for the people of the state to be served in the best possible way and to enable the success of our citizens and communities, many of our state’s systems could stand to be reimagined. We could substitute “them” with health care, elections and economic development. If we genuinely pursued the reimagination of these systems by listening to and collaborating with the stakeholders of those systems and had the state working in the best interests of all involved, we could have a state in which we could all thrive.
While many may scoff that this is an impossible ideal to achieve, deep down it is what we want. We want systems that work for and support us. We want systems that provide a sense of security. We want systems that work for us now and adapt to future needs.
The proof of a desire for working systems is seen in the parents and students speaking at school board meetings or protesting in front of state buildings. It is evident in the thousands participating in hearings about affordable healthcare and access to care. It manifests itself in the frustration of those applying for business permits and licenses to create their dream businesses.
If we didn’t want systems that truly work we wouldn’t spend so much time and effort working with them and fighting for improvements in the first place.
This is not to say that the governor’s remark on education shouldn’t be met with the skepticism and outrage. The statements fail to consider all of the stakeholders and circumstances involved. The governor didn’t really consider us as much as came up with what he personally felt was right.
However, despite the outrage created by the governor’s statements, perhaps we can draw inspiration from them. Perhaps it is time for us to take ownership of the concept. Perhaps it is time to reimagine New York State for the future.
Scott Comegys
Palmyra
Scott Comegys is running for the 130th state Assembly District seat.
