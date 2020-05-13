Letter: Imagine a different future for New York

The governor’s remarks to “reimagine (schools) for the future” can be viewed as a good signal that we are ready to make changes to a system that has not been working for everyone. There is nothing wrong with reimagining systems in New York state. In fact, for the people of the state to be served in the best possible way and to enable the success of our citizens and communities, many of our state’s systems could stand to be reimagined. We could substitute “them” with health care, elections and economic development. If we genuinely pursued the reimagination of these systems by listening to and collaborating with the stakeholders of those systems and had the state working in the best interests of all involved, we could have a state in which we could all thrive.