A recent commentary made by Lucy Caccioti regarding immigrants is so outrageous that even my wife said it was very insulting. I would like to rebut the comments made that were truly false and misrepresent immigration laws.

The law is straight and direct, anybody crossing the border and reporting to any of the "border checkpoints" has a right to ask for Asylum. Asylum comes in many types, such as political, physical, war, life is in imminent danger. They can request for any reason, and are given a memo with a date for an immigration asylum hearing.

Secondly, those that choose to cross the border and climb over fences, enter via broken border walls/fences and are captured are also processed and given a memo for a immigration hearing.

Thirdly, just cause many immigrants are crossing, does not mean that they will be approved for residency in the USA. If they are lucky and are approved they must also pay for an background investigation, which is very in depth and thorough.

Lastly, a reminder that every person in this country who is not Native American are citizens of this country but are also immigrants from around the world, and this is what makes America so special. Please stop the bashing and insults towards immigrants as most of them have suffered enough and they prefer to stay in their own countries but seek the safety and fairness in this country.

During the Trump Administration, immigrants were being placed in "cages," families separated and children taken away from them, this was a human rights violation, and to this date we have not heard even one Republican speak out against this lawless behavior.

Andres Villamarzo

Auburn