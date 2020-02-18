Letter: Immigration crisis demands a wall

Illegal immigration.
I am confident all can clearly see the words above and notice the first word: Illegal.
Immigration is productive on many counts for our country but when it is done illegally, then what?
Actions taken illegally yield bad results; this is simple logic. There is a lawlessness pushing on our nation endeavoring to appeal to emotions, leaving the hard cold facts to rot.
But not here. Here are facts which you can check.
Ninety percent of heroin and opioids come across the southern border. Over 70,000 people died from heroin and opioid overdose in 2017.
In the last two years, ICE officers made 30,000 arrests for sex crimes and 100,000 assaults by those illegally entering our country.
You have free articles remaining.
Some say no walls and open borders. What about you?
Be aware that no one passes through the southern border without going through cartels. You will NOT hear these facts on CNN, mind you, and quite the contrary. They are masters at twisting facts.
The crisis at the border is exacerbated through government officials and namely here in New York and also California, who create pull factors for illegals; drivers licenses, free college tuition, free public housing and all at our taxpayer expense! These freebies are magnified to communities that cartels exploit. No one coming through the southern border escapes exploitation from cartels.
The abysmal no bail law in New York allows illegals that commit crimes go free on streets moments after! Can you not see the double standard? Are you not aware that this is a detriment to our domestic security? Will it not hit home until it is your family member who is murdered or raped? Ironically, the ones that want to take away our protection are the ones we pay to protect us.
This is illegal immigration. Illegal immigration yields illegal behavior; it is the most simple equation.
What about the poor children? What? The poor children the cartels are exploiting from a different country, you mean, and we, without blinking, abort our children to the tune of 862,320 in 2017.
Immigration is the exact opposite of what was detailed above; it is potentially positive and adds to a society when respectfully accomplished legally. The crisis at the border needs a wall and if you can not see it still, then perhaps there is a blinding wall blocking your heart.
Karen M. Van Wyk
Syracuse