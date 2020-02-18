Letter: Immigration crisis demands a wall

Illegal immigration.

I am confident all can clearly see the words above and notice the first word: Illegal.

Immigration is productive on many counts for our country but when it is done illegally, then what?

Actions taken illegally yield bad results; this is simple logic. There is a lawlessness pushing on our nation endeavoring to appeal to emotions, leaving the hard cold facts to rot.

But not here. Here are facts which you can check.

Ninety percent of heroin and opioids come across the southern border. Over 70,000 people died from heroin and opioid overdose in 2017.

In the last two years, ICE officers made 30,000 arrests for sex crimes and 100,000 assaults by those illegally entering our country.

Some say no walls and open borders. What about you?

Be aware that no one passes through the southern border without going through cartels. You will NOT hear these facts on CNN, mind you, and quite the contrary. They are masters at twisting facts.