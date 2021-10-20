Letter: Important program should be restarted

Recently I heard my smoke detector ringing and it spoke the word "fire."

I called the Auburn Fire Department and they were able to replace the faulty alarm. I am grateful for the Cayuga County Healthy Neighborhoods Program who had installed my smoke alarm.

The program is a New York State grant which enables Cayuga Community Health Network and local fire departments to visit homes and provide services and resources to promote safety. Neighborhoods in Auburn, Moravia town and village, and Locke were included.

I learned that the program is no longer active due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it is necessary to use safety measures, we need also to ensure that residents have safe and healthy living conditions.

I found the Healthy Neighborhoods Program to be a valuable resource and I am sure others feel the same. I am founder of the Orchard Street Area Association and met associates of Healthy Neighborhoods at our neighborhood meeting. Many of the neighbors were able to obtain smoke detectors and other cleaning supplies, etc. for our homes. I urge the Cayuga County officials to revive the program.

My legislative District 15, along with the 7th, 9th, and 13th districts, are facing elections this year. I discussed this program with Brian Muldrow who is a candidate for my district and he knows the importance of Healthy Neighborhoods to our community. I hope we can see a revival in the near future.

Arlene P. Ryan

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0