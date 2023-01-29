 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Important to make your voice heard

To Mr. William L. Hopkins: Thank you for quoting me on the motto: "Beware the first step."

It was my mother Maria Valentino's influence on my life. Thank you again and beware the first step.

"The refusal to take sides on a great moral issue is itself a decision. It is a silent acquiescence to evil. The tragedy of our time is that those who still believe in honesty lack fire and conviction, while those who believe in dishonesty are full of passionate convictions." — Fulton J. Sheen

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn

