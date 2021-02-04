Letter: In memory of astronaut Judy Resnik

Jan. 28, 2021, was the anniversary of the tragedy in 1986 of the Space Shuttle Challenger. The Challenger had a crew of 7, including Astronaut Judy Resnik.

Astronaut Resnik was from Akron, Ohio — a place I lived for 14 years.

I am from Auburn and have been back home here for almost 20 years now, but since I lived in Akron for 14 years I am somewhat from there also. As far as I know, Judy Resnik is the only NASA astronaut that has been from a place I am from.

She went to school at Fairlawn Elementary School (which is now renamed for her) and Firestone High School, then earned a B.S. degree at Carnegie Mellon University, and a Ph.D. at the University of Maryland. The Challenger was to be her second flight; she did travel into space aboard the shuttle Discovery in 1984.

The Challenger crew also included the first teacher in space, Christa McAuliffe.

I found out from a friend that the print version of the Akron Beacon Journal did not even mention the Challenger today. I don't understand why not, but the best thing I can do now is write this letter so that people reading The Citizen (print or web) will get to know a little more about Astronaut Judy Resnik.

Steven Chermak

Auburn

