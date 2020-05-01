Letter: Include Alzheimer's in next relief package

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 crisis is causing tremendous financial strain on some of our nation’s most vulnerable, their caregivers and the nonprofit organizations that support these communities. As a health care professional as well as a caregiver to family members with Alzheimer’s, I understand firsthand how much the network of supportive community services means to caregivers. Thankfully the Congress can act on the following related policies within the next COVID-19 pandemic relief package.

• The Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act will contribute to the development of best practices materials to assist professionals who support victims of abuse living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

• The bipartisan Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act will help more families by educating clinicians on the under-utilized Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning services available through Medicare.

• During this crisis nonprofits, such as the Alzheimer’s Association, continue to provide tremendous support to the communities they serve, despite facing economic hardships. Congress must address this by establishing an exclusive fund to support larger nonprofits with between 500 to 10,000 employees.