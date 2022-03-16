Letter: Increase U.S. aid to emerging democracies

It might feel like a fever dream now, but back in 2019, Donald Trump faced his first impeachment. The charge was an attempt to interfere with the 2020 presidential election by soliciting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to announce an investigation into Joe Biden. In the phone call on the 25th of July, he threatened to continue to withhold congressionally approved military aid he froze on the 19th. In the end, Ukraine received its desperately needed military aid. However, the current Russian invasion of Ukraine brings up the importance of America’s continued funding. As a supporter of The Borgen Project, I was educated on the misconceptions on foreign aid. For example, Americans think 20% of our discretionary budget goes to foreign assistance when the truth is the number is closer to 1%. In a world where 68% of the population lives in autocracies, emerging democracies like Ukraine must receive developmental and military aid. Firstly, it allows a focus on improving governments rather than a next meal. Secondly, it ensures sufficient protection against bad state actors like Putin. The average American can make a global difference by contacting their congressional leader to protect, support and increase the international affairs budget.