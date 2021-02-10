Letter: Independent voters ask the tough questions

Few people can disagree that we have experienced the worst election cycle in our country’s history. We had an incumbent whose aggressive bluster offset significant achievements made during his term. He was defeated by an opponent who clearly shows mental decline employing a campaign strategy of reading off of a prompter while hiding in his basement. Wow, what a choice.

Meanwhile, intense media driven political polarization magnified and distorted the issues of both campaigns. This allowed extreme elements to seize much of the campaigning narrative and positions. It made good press. That left a block of voters in the middle who struggled to be recognized. Rarely did you hear “What do independent voters think?” Yes, what do independent voters think? What do they see? What do they want to see?

Independent voters want to see police in patrol cars deterring crime, not in riot gear protecting one building or city block. They want to see social programs that look more like safety nets, not feather beds. They want to see social media as an opportunity for individuals to make fools of themselves to their friends and family, not a weapon for violence, cancel culture or censorship. They want to see a media that brings forth the news as fact, not opinion. Let viewers decide. They want their one legal vote to not be negated by political misdeeds or incompetency. And much more.