Letter: Independent voters ask the tough questions

Few people can disagree that we have experienced the worst election cycle in our country’s history. We had an incumbent whose aggressive bluster offset significant achievements made during his term. He was defeated by an opponent who clearly shows mental decline employing a campaign strategy of reading off of a prompter while hiding in his basement. Wow, what a choice.
Meanwhile, intense media driven political polarization magnified and distorted the issues of both campaigns. This allowed extreme elements to seize much of the campaigning narrative and positions. It made good press. That left a block of voters in the middle who struggled to be recognized. Rarely did you hear “What do independent voters think?” Yes, what do independent voters think? What do they see? What do they want to see?
Independent voters want to see police in patrol cars deterring crime, not in riot gear protecting one building or city block. They want to see social programs that look more like safety nets, not feather beds. They want to see social media as an opportunity for individuals to make fools of themselves to their friends and family, not a weapon for violence, cancel culture or censorship. They want to see a media that brings forth the news as fact, not opinion. Let viewers decide. They want their one legal vote to not be negated by political misdeeds or incompetency. And much more.
Most of all they want to see an end to French engineering! The French invented perfume, not soap. They treated the symptom, not the problem. Independents want to hear the word “why,” not how much money do we throw at it and how fast can we get it there.
Yes, independents want to hear the tough questions asked. Peeling back the layers of a problem will uncover things that both sides do not want to face up to. But at least it will smell more like soap than perfume.
The aftermath of this election should leave many questioning the political system, loyalty to their political party, and if it upholds their personal values. One could decide to never vote again or change political affiliations. Choosing to become a registered Independent voter sends a strong message to the world: “You do not own my vote, you have to earn it!”
Tom Graber
Fleming