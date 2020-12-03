Letter: Inmates being treated better than seniors

I find it very upsetting that in my mom’s retirement community, residents are once again getting dinner trays delivered to their rooms, including their Thanksgiving meal. They also have very limited visitations and activities and are strongly encouraged not to go out unless necessary. Their social isolation is awful. I do understand hospitals and nursing home have guidelines that they follow to keep the spread of COVID-19 down.

But do you know that correctional facilities throughout our state go by different rules? Most inmates are still allowed visits from friends, loved ones, family and children, which can bring the visit rooms beyond the capacity of the restrictions set upon law-abiding citizens. I am not saying inmates don’t deserve visits, but if the state tells all of us to restrict gatherings to under 10 people, how is it allowed that inmates get to continue school, gym and programs and can gather for meals and visitations in a room with many more than the recommended number for us? These facilities also don’t seem to have a problem with possible staff or inmate risk to COVID and possibly bringing it back to their homes.