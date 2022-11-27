Letter: Inspiring to pull the country together

I am writing to thank The Citizen for reprinting President Lincoln’s Thanksgiving proclamation. It surely reminds that although the genesis for our national holiday may come from the short lived peace between the immigrant Pilgrims and the indigenous Wampanoags in 1621, the celebration we know today was as a result of the Union defending the country from those who would destroy it during the Civil War.

A full year before Lincoln’s declaration our own New York Gov. Edwin Morgan declared a State Day of Thanksgiving in November for "the precious blood shed in the cause of our country ... so that it may bring us to a more just appreciation of its value.”

It’s good to know we live here in the cradle of such great Americans that aspired to not only defend the Union, but to make it greater. May we always seek to do the same.

John Miller

Aurora