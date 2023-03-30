As somebody who has insulin dependent family members, I cheered the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its support for $35 a vial insulin. I am relieved that major manufacturers faced with that reality have lowered the price of their products to $35 per vial. This is a significant reduction from the three-hundred-dollar prices for this life-sustaining medication and a step towards making insulin affordable and accessible.
Prior to 2022, diabetics struggled to afford the high cost of insulin. Prices of insulin were simply unsustainable; causing some to ration their medication or go without it entirely due to financial constraints. The IRA’s cap applied only to Medicare enrollees. Republicans stripped from the bill a provision that extended it to younger Americans.
The decision by insulin manufacturers to slash the price is a testament to the continued advocacy of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. It highlights the urgent need for policies that ensure access to affordable healthcare for all.
People are also reading…
I urge policymakers and drug manufacturers to continue working together toward a more equitable healthcare system, where life-saving medications like insulin are made easily accessible to all.
Regina Kekis
Rome