As somebody who has insulin dependent family members, I cheered the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its support for $35 a vial insulin. I am relieved that major manufacturers faced with that reality have lowered the price of their products to $35 per vial. This is a significant reduction from the three-hundred-dollar prices for this life-sustaining medication and a step towards making insulin affordable and accessible.

Prior to 2022, diabetics struggled to afford the high cost of insulin. Prices of insulin were simply unsustainable; causing some to ration their medication or go without it entirely due to financial constraints. The IRA’s cap applied only to Medicare enrollees. Republicans stripped from the bill a provision that extended it to younger Americans.

The decision by insulin manufacturers to slash the price is a testament to the continued advocacy of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. It highlights the urgent need for policies that ensure access to affordable healthcare for all.

I urge policymakers and drug manufacturers to continue working together toward a more equitable healthcare system, where life-saving medications like insulin are made easily accessible to all.

Regina Kekis

Rome