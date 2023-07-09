The nation is confused about the continued rhetoric of Donald J. Trump, as during all of his rallies he continues to say the "elections of 2020 were stolen from him" as we all know this is a falsehood. We also know that this is campaigning and ask for financial donations while making false commentaries. During 2020 Donald Trump and his allies have been accused of the only fraud in the elections via false electorates, removal of ballot drop boxes, prohibiting citizens the right to vote via identification cards, accusing vote counters of false mishaps, his continued false commentaries without any evidence and promoting a coup/insurrection on our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when 144 Capitol Police officers were injured with minor/major injuries, contributing to the deaths of five Capitol Police officers and property damage to the building of over $1.7 million.

Secondly, during the 2016 low attendance inauguration of Donald Trump over $108 million dollars were donated for this event, and the monies quickly disappeared. Then Donalld Trump cried out to his supporters for financial donations for his legal defense and received about $250 million, then after making more false claims of elections fraud he said he would run again, receiving an additional $122 million. After his first indictment he received an additional $18 million, and recently it was reported on the news that he had received an additional $35 millio in donations since last week as he campaigned.

Lastly, anybody we know that ever received any type of monies like this would be quickly audited by the IRS or elections commissioners to find out where this money is, and for what purpose. It is only fair to ask this as many citizens are concerned that Donald Trump is using this money to pay for his lawyers and legal defense against his criminalities. The citizens of this country deserve to know if these monies were obtained honestly or under false pretenses and has the IRS been involved to find out if Mr. Trump paid for his fair share of taxes like the rest of the citizens in this country.

Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo

Auburn