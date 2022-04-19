Letter: Irresponsible? We’ve got plenty of it these days

Which is the most irresponsible sector of American society today?

Is it the business/financial sector with its happy-go-lucky TV advertisements deliberately masking the country’s problems and encouraging endless party-time?

Might it be the political and government realm, with its philosophy that elected officials and hired minions can solve every human problem without any democratic participation by the people?

Is it the religious domain, which has forgotten its own history and maintains a deliberate distance from what researchers have learned about the Bible?

Is it the media world, who have junked objective reporting and critical analysis in favor of a commitment to “breaking news,” partisanship, and celebrity noise?

Could it be the educational sphere, which has taken the highest curriculum priorities in a democracy — civics and history — and made them into the lowest on the instructional totem pole?

I’m at a loss to decide.

I am submitting this letter to the editor as a frequent Auburn-area visitor.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

