Letter: Israel could save lives in Ukraine

More than 3,830 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the invasion began in Mariupol, with another 4,351 injured as of May 20. And most of these casualties were caused by explosives or wide-impact shelling, according to the United Nations Human Rights Commission.

And although the US, EU and NATO have provided many heavy armaments to Ukraine, America doesn’t have in its inventory the Israeli Iron Dome mobile all-weather Air Defense System.

This Iron Dome system is designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells from distances of 2.5 miles to 43 miles away ... and maybe more.

On March 10, 2012, The Jerusalem Post reported that the system shot down 90% of the rockets launched from Gaza that would have landed in populated areas.

From 2011 to 2022, US Congress approved $2.6 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome system.

So even though America has provided billions of dollars to Israel, they refused to give — nor would they even sell — President Zelenskyy any of their Iron Domes that would’ve saved thousands of Ukrainian lives and greatly reduced the mindless destruction of towns, cities, hospitals, churches and more.

That, in my opinion, was unconscionable and Congress should take another look at why the US should support Israel in the future.

If Ukraine had these Iron Dome systems, it would have targeted the incoming Russian rockets and fired interceptor missiles that would have destroyed them in the air within seconds of Russia launching them.

Based on past experience in Israel, this Iron Dome would have saved close to 3,500 lost lives and at least 3,900 of the injured soldiers and civilians in Mariupol alone.

According to President Zelenskyy, 50 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers have died each day since the war started. So far, the war has gone on for 80 days, so if the Iron Dome was there from the start, it would’ve saved approximately 5,400 additional Ukrainian lives.

And let’s not forget that this Iron Dome system could have saved most of the destruction of city of Mariupol and other cities.

And it also would’ve minimized the unspeakable kinds of tortures, deaths, carnage and destruction in Bucha and the rest of Ukraine if they only had the Iron Dome.

So why didn’t Israel provide their life saving Iron Dome to Ukraine? It now appears that Israel now is just a "receiver" of needed help and not a "giver" of help.

One reason given by Israel was that it’s “been wary of straining relations with Moscow.”

So now Russia is a much better supporter of Israel than the USA?

As I’ve said before, something is rotten in Denmark.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming

