Letter: It makes no sense to not wear a mask

This letter is for all those folks who don't understand why they need to wear a mask and choose instead to remain blind to the truth!

It never ceases to amaze me how many of these same adults — a few with a bit of intelligence — when asked, “why not?” will usually answer, “it's my right whether I want to wear one or not!” (Of course the craziest answers are: “I'm an American and I'm free to do as I choose to do!” or “The President doesn't wear one and even says it's my choice whether I want to wear one or not!”)

My response to many is to ask them “do you know why doctors and nurses wear masks when they're treating COVID patients?” And, if for some reason those I ask hesitate to answer, I then say: “They don't even hesitate to take care of us no matter how contagious we are!”

(Despite having given them a big clue as to why health care workers wear masks, they're still reluctant to acknowledge that the masks are absolutely necessary!)

Even my 5-year-old great-grandson when asked why he's wearing a mask, answers: “It keeps me from getting sick and it keeps you and other people from getting sick too.”