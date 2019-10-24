President Trump's lies and corrupt actions just keep pouring out of his foul mouth like sewage out of a broken pipe.
A reminder: Trump unilaterally put on hold $391 million of needed aid to Ukraine prior to calling President Zelensky weeks later.
Trump: "The United States has been very good to Ukraine. I wouldn't say that it's reciprocal ..."
President Zelensky: "We are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes."
Trump: "I would like you to do us a favor though." A favor though? Oops!
And of course the favor was to get some dirt on Joe Biden.
So again, Trump is trying to enlist a foreign country, like he did with Russia in 2016, to help him hijack the 2020 election, as he did in 2016.
Trump didn't realize that President Zelensky isn't corrupt and demurred on his request to get dirt on the Bidens in order to get the $391 million to defend itself in the war against Russia in Eastern Ukraine.
Putin now wants to annex part of Eastern Ukraine and he'll get away with it if the US, NATO and UN don't do anything about it. He got away with taking Crimea, so who's to stop him?
Putin's Russian Army has killed over 13,000 Ukrainians so far in the Dunbass region of Ukraine and if Zelensky doesn't get the $391 million, there will be no end to more bloodshed and annexations — just like in Northern Syria where he abandoned the Kurds.
Congress has the Mueller Report, where he basically said Trump was guilty but didn't have the authority to indict a sitting president because of a Department of Justice memo and left it up to Congress to impeach him.
Now Congress has Trump's own words, via the conversations with Zelensky, where he indicted himself by offering to release $391 million in exchange for investigating the Bidens to help him win the 2020 presidency.
I believe there was another solution that could've shortened these protracted criminal Trump actions and that was to make the DOJ memo null and void.
This DOJ memo that prohibits indicting a sitting President is not in the Constitution and never was voted on by Congress but written by DOJ on 9/24/73 - prior to President Richard Nixon's resignation on 8/9/74. Hmm.
So now Congress has three viable options for implementing swift legal action:
1 - Repeal the DOJ memo and indict Trump.
2 - Dust off the 25th Amendment.
3 - Impeach Trump.
Choice, not chance. Yes, it's time.
Bill Balyszak
Fleming