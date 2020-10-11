Letter: It should be truth that matters most

In response to Mr. Graf's letter of Oct. 2, he rejects my quote because of an error I might have made about who the author of the quote might be.

My response to the him – as well as to the readers – is that any statement that I make should depend on the correctness of it and so, if it is correct ... then it should stand alone! After all, it is the truth that really matters most and it should make little or no difference who the person is who made the statement ... as long as it is interpreted to be correct in its meaning.

But refusing to see the truth of any statement is an issue for many who are choosing to remain blind instead, which is especially troublesome at this time in our nation's history when we need to wake up to it!

Unfortunately there will always be those “who refuse to see the truth” no matter the source it comes from. Even in the Bible at Jeremiah 5:21 it references those “who chose to remain blind.” And, if you are a believer in the Bible, that quote has remained the same despite the several hundred translations made of it over the centuries.