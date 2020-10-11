Letter: It should be truth that matters most

In response to Mr. Graf's letter of Oct. 2, he rejects my quote because of an error I might have made about who the author of the quote might be.
My response to the him – as well as to the readers – is that any statement that I make should depend on the correctness of it and so, if it is correct ... then it should stand alone! After all, it is the truth that really matters most and it should make little or no difference who the person is who made the statement ... as long as it is interpreted to be correct in its meaning.
But refusing to see the truth of any statement is an issue for many who are choosing to remain blind instead, which is especially troublesome at this time in our nation's history when we need to wake up to it!
Unfortunately there will always be those “who refuse to see the truth” no matter the source it comes from. Even in the Bible at Jeremiah 5:21 it references those “who chose to remain blind.” And, if you are a believer in the Bible, that quote has remained the same despite the several hundred translations made of it over the centuries.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. writes in his book "Why We Can't Wait" that “Human beings with all their faults and strengths constitute the mechanism of a social movement. They must make mistakes and learn from them, make more mistakes and learn anew. They must taste defeat as well as success, and discover how to live with each. Time and action are the teachers.”
And so ... let's finally do the correct thing (if we're to have a true democracy) cease ignoring what our duty is to one another and instead, move toward a more correct way to live with one another. (Not since the Civil War have we been more divided as a people and time to wake up to the truth that any resemblance to slavery is proof of an injustice that has to finally end!)
Since the landing of the pilgrims who sought religious freedom in 1620, the efforts of countless denominations has failed to eradicate prejudice and bias in the United States and it's time we all wake up to what needs to be done if we are to honestly fulfill this nation's promise of "equal justice for all"!
Rev. Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
