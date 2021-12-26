Letter: It will take unity to control COVID-19

Back in 1990 Stephen King wrote a book called “The Stand,” which was a fictional story about a superflu called “Captain Tripps” which spread all over the world and killed about 98% of the population. This virus escaped from a testing lab by human error. Sound familiar?

So in 2019 the same situation came to be but it won’t kill off 98% of the population, hopefully no where near that, but it is wreaking havoc on our society today. Our economy has been hit hard with many places going out of business. We have overloaded the capacity of hospitals, shortage of nurses and doctors and many other support persons have suffered overwork.

This virus won’t just go away, it’s here to stay and will return on a yearly basis. So what’s the answer? Vaccinations, boosters, masks? All of that is needed to beat this but it won’t happen overnight; in my opinion it will be a progress of years to come with improved boosters. Do we trust our national leaders to do the right thing? Unfortunately we don’t have a choice as they are still searching for the cure or control.

So, here’s my advice: Get the shots, booster and wear a mask when needed or required. We are not going to beat it unless we work together as a team of Americans. If too many people resist, more people die and it will go on for many years, which is possible anyway. Every year we will have more booster shots to control it just like the old flu, which didn’t always work either.

According to some statistics most of the people getting COVID-19 are unvaccinated and many of them are being hospitalized. Think about that. Tough situation, but time will tell if we want to survive!

Tom Ostrander

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0