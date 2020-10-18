Letter: Italian immigrants are right to be proud

Vergogna! Shameful!

What an insult that the mayor of Syracuse, named after Siracusa of Sicily, has given to the Italian American community of Syracuse and the surrounding areas.

The removal of the Christopher Columbus monument is nothing but a political move by Mayor Ben Walsh, whose hand-picked committee already had negative thoughts of Cristoforo Colombo.

In 1932, 440 years after Columbus' discovery of the new world, the proud Italians and their young families took upon themselves to erect a monument to the navigator, visionary and a man of their faith. The first immigrant to set foot in the new world.

These poor, hard-working Italian families, also experiencing discrimination in many ways, took pride in their heritage, continuously proving themselves with the dirtiest work they had to do, because no one else wanted to get in the trenches and dig.

They took great pride, "orgogliosi." "Che onore" ... what an honor for them and how fortunate to be part of building young America, demonstrating their love for their new home, often saying: God Bless America.