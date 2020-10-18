Letter: Italian immigrants are right to be proud

Vergogna! Shameful!
What an insult that the mayor of Syracuse, named after Siracusa of Sicily, has given to the Italian American community of Syracuse and the surrounding areas.
The removal of the Christopher Columbus monument is nothing but a political move by Mayor Ben Walsh, whose hand-picked committee already had negative thoughts of Cristoforo Colombo.
In 1932, 440 years after Columbus' discovery of the new world, the proud Italians and their young families took upon themselves to erect a monument to the navigator, visionary and a man of their faith. The first immigrant to set foot in the new world.
These poor, hard-working Italian families, also experiencing discrimination in many ways, took pride in their heritage, continuously proving themselves with the dirtiest work they had to do, because no one else wanted to get in the trenches and dig.
They took great pride, "orgogliosi." "Che onore" ... what an honor for them and how fortunate to be part of building young America, demonstrating their love for their new home, often saying: God Bless America.
How fortunate it was also for me to emigrate to America, sailing from Naples crossing the Atlantic, when after 10 days, on the early morning of the 24th of August, 1964, we, the new arrivals to America, were able to see the sights of the coast and slowly the majestic sight of New York City. I could marvel at the sight forever. How much more of a glorifying sight it must have been for Christopher Columbus and his weary sailors to have reached the New World.
It is very sad how the whole history for, to many, a great man changed.
The change in Syracuse by removing the Columbus monument will be insulting to those Italian immigrants who with their hard-earned pennies, dimes and dollars, solely donated the majestic Italian artistic work to the city. The family members of those immigrants, should now ask the city of Syracuse for reparations, due to what their nonni, parents and grandparents, fully paid for to the monetary value of today's market, including interest.
We, the people of 60 generations or more, have had nothing to do with the past history now re-written in accordance to the interpretation of individuals, of which many fine scholars have reputed such misguiding facts. Because of a vocal minority America becomes more divided. Lets cherish the real facts. God bless America!
Paolo (Paul) Saltarello
Throop
