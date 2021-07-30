Letter: It's time to end divisions in our nation

It is an inspiration to see the United States flag unfurled in its glory and proudly displayed as it is the symbol that unites and represents everyone in this nation. It honors our commitment to being a “more perfect Union,” justice and liberty for all. It lifts us all up.

It is an offense to see the aberrations our flag gets turned into as a means of dividing us, whether that is putting the flag in the forms of weapons, violating its display codes by imposing images over it or within it such has been recently done by putting the “Punisher” symbol (the symbol of a character bent on revenge and not justice) within the flag, changing the colors to symbolize any group of people, or any other violation of the display code of the flag of the United States.

This past Sunday a group called the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hosted a ride and rally in Wayne County, selling a message of division and intimidation disguised as support for first responders. They sold the images of “Punisher” flags, the U.S. flag as AR-15s, and a whole host of other flags that do not symbolize the United States. I’m happy to say it was not well attended and that many were upset seeing it.