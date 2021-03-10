Letter: It's time to loosen restrictions on YMCAs

One year ago, the coronavirus entered our lives and changed the Auburn and Skaneateles community forever. Businesses were closed, schools transitioned to remote learning, and we all learned exactly how far 6 feet measured. Fear, anxiety, and depression set in for many of us as we were forced into isolation, unable to see our family and friends.

While the recent announcement by Governor Cuomo to increase capacity at restaurants to 75% is a positive sign for our community, it also highlights the inconsistent decision-making by the Governor. If indeed we are relying on science and data to inform decisions, then why would the Governor continue to restrict capacity at YMCAs when contact tracing has shown that zero cases of COVID-19 originated at the Y, and just 11 of our 45,756 visitors had been positive before coming to the Y.

After keeping our health and wellness activities closed for nearly six months, and enforcing onerous capacity restrictions, the Governor must afford YMCAs with equal opportunities that other industries already have. YMCAs are fighting for their survival, seemingly on an uneven playing field. In 2020, YMCAs in New York State lost an estimated $275 million in revenue. These losses, coupled with a 64% decrease in usage at our facilities, have threatened our ability to provide programs and services to underserved and vulnerable residents.