Letter: It's time to stand up against Trump

Well here it is less than a month from Election Day and the hypocrisy from Pennsylvania Avenue continues! It has gotten to the point where I cannot wrap my head around this fixation over Mr. Trump and what a great individual he supposedly is. Given his history for lying to the American people about everything — from the wall, to health care, tax relief, the pandemic, I could go on but you all know what I am saying and I have to ask: “If this was anyone else, a coworker, an employer, a friend or a family member, would you stand by and let them continue unabated?” If you answered "no, of course not!" then it boggles my mind as how Mr. Trump is not held accountable for his words, his lies and his Barnumesque antics (using the White House and Marine 1 for his personal promotion)

There also appears to be no civility left in this country when someone can name call another for the simple reason that they disagree with one another and that no one, politicians or the American people, seem to think it is wrong. If this is the true state of our union, then my friends we are done for as a country. We have nothing left to be proud of unless you feel that bigotry and intolerance and selfish motives are attributes to emulate!