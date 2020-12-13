Letter: Jan. 20 cannot come fast enough

Well, here we are, over a month after the election and still it’s in the headlines! Unfortunately not in a good way. Bad enough we are still reeling under the COVID pandemic, the wild fires and Lord knows what else is out there, and yet we have a leader who doesn’t apparently give a damn about those he is supposed to represent! Mr. Trump's sole objective at this point appears to be about himself (of course it has been that way for four years).

My fellow Americans, doesn’t it rankle you to know that as people are getting sick, and dying from this disease, your president is only concerned about lying over election results and going golfing? He has totally abandoned us from the standpoint of concern for the health of all. This man is unwilling or unable to empathize with the struggles and fears we are all experiencing! And yet he feels he should be allowed another four years?!

He has proven that he cares not about us but himself, his family and his cronies. Jan. 20 cannot come fast enough to turn the page on the last four years and start a new chapter towards reconciliation and tolerance and pride in being Americans, united in our commitment to move forward as one nation committed to healing our divisions and having honest discussions about our differences.

Russell Harkins

Sennett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0