Letter: Jan. 6 hearings only further divide us

I find it upsetting that in the midst of so much turmoil economically, financially, crime, etc., we are being smothered by the waste of time and money being spent on the Jan. 6 hearings. Will we ever know what the cost of it is, and it just happens to be done prior to mid-term elections. It’s just refueling an already disunited country. This was very tragic and should have never happened. Whatever you think of President Trump is your choice, I can only say one thing. Never once has it ever been mentioned in the media that he never accepted a salary when he served as president. He can’t be bought and many big businesses and corporations fear this. Let’s remember we are not Democrats, Republicans or independents. We are all Americans.