Letter: Janitors deserve praise and thanks

Working from home may be the new normal for many; but for a talented segment of the workforce it is not an option. Now, more than ever, professionals with disabilities are being called on to perform vital work in response to COVID-19.

Manufacturing personal protective equipment has become a priority for many individuals with disabilities. Others continue to be a part of janitorial teams, which means possibly entering buildings with known exposures to the virus.

Right now, janitors — including those with disabilities working at Mozaic — are putting the safety of others above their own. Their unwavering commitment is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Individuals with disabilities perform these jobs with pride every day, regardless of the risks.

Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs were often overlooked. Now they are considered essential personnel. As communities work to provide PPE to those that need it most, let’s not forget our janitorial staff. Most importantly, let’s give a round of applause to this essential workforce — now and in the future.

Vince Loose and Allen Connely

Waterloo

Vince Loose is president and CEO of SourceAmerica, and Allen Connely is president and CEO of Mozaic.

