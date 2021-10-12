Letter: Jeffers has done much for Sennett

My name is James Jeffers and I am running for re-election as Sennett town councilman.

I live in the house I grew up in, with my wife and children, on Weedsport Sennett Road. I was first elected as a councilman in 2014 and have held a seat since. In those years I have worked alongside other board members to settle lawsuits between the town board and ZBA for the Bucket barbecue restaurant, negotiated with the state corrections department to change the training facility gun range to an indoor facility, helped arrange a fair contract with the city of Auburn for reasonable sewer rates, negotiated a contract with village of Weedsport for water sale, supported affordable senior living facility on state Route 20, and gave a letter of recommendation to the state Liquor Authority for a business looking to open on Grant Avenue and many other issues that effect all town residents.

We are a diverse community that includes suburb residential areas, commercial/business areas and rural farmland. Our town needs representation from each of these areas on our town board to maintain the community we love. This fair and balanced representation can be maintained in the upcoming election if you pay attention to the candidate’s residential location. If we keep a balance on the town board there will be a natural system of checks and balances in the decision-making process.