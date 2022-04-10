Letter: Jesus' story provides key modern lessons

Christians are celebrating the most Holy week in the Christian calendar, the week culminating in the death and resurrection of Jesus. But it is important to examine Jesus' life as revealed in the Gospel stories before Easter to better understand his story's impact.

Jesus was a revolutionary, he spoke truth to the people and to the powers about what is important. There were many healers and leaders in first century Rome. But what set Jesus apart was that he was not just a faith healer, he also turned the tables on the power structures.

When he was called “Lord” by his followers, it was likely an intentional juxtaposition and contrast with the imperial powers. Palm Sunday marks the day of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on a donkey, surrounded by his unarmed, barefoot and dusty disciples and followers, the ones who had been taxed, starved, in need of healing, food and respect. The people cheered for him, laid down their cloaks in a tradition of respect reserved for Caesar. But when Caesar’s representatives entered Jerusalem, it was always in chariots of gold, adorned in expensive clothing, surrounded by armed guards. Both Jesus and Caesar were called the Prince of Peace, Caesar because he brought peace through the sword and power, Jesus because he brought peace through loving our neighbors as we would be loved.

Today in our world, we again, or maybe still, find ourselves juxtapositioned between the “peace of the sword and power” and the “peace of loving our neighbors as we would be loved.” In Ukraine, a man with great power and many weapons is destroying cities, killing thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands, claiming in part to be bringing peace.

We have also seen this continuing to happen in Afghanistan, Syria, Myanmar, Honduras, Guatemala, Somalia, the Horn of Africa, swords destroying our neighbors on this tiny ball spinning through an immense universe.

Jesus, the Christian Savior, saves us from our worst inclinations and guides us, through stories and teachings of his life, to the Kingdom (perhaps in today’s non-imperial language, the Kindom) of God. Jesus tells us the two greatest commandments, to love God and to love your neighbor, are the Way to the Kingdom (Kindom) on earth where God’s will, will be done, where all have enough daily bread, where we learn to forgive and be forgiven, to not be tempted, to be safe from evil — to choose loving our neighbor over the sword and power, as we travel through space on this beautiful planet into a glorious future.

The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom

Aurora

The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom is minister of United Ministry of Aurora and founder of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing.

