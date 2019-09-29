There has been some discussion recently as to how Cayuga County Civil Service job postings are made available. To possibly improve the process I would like to suggest to the Legislature that a representative from the county human resources department be appointed to reach out to officials at any of the county high schools and local colleges to ascertain how information regarding civil service exams is being accessed by students. Students could also be interviewed to determine if and why they may apply for a civil service position and what medium they would use to research job listings. I would also like to suggest having the HR department develop a free smartphone app that would send out alerts/notifications about job listings as they become available.
At a recent forum there was some criticism stating the civil service system is “archaic and outdated." I don’t find that to be true as the county HR department currently notifies a number of counties and numerous colleges within a 50-mile radius of Cayuga County. To test the waters, I spoke five words into my phone the other day: “Cayuga County Civil Service Exams," and with one click the exam notifications came up. The total time to perform that function is under 30 seconds.The average American spends over three hours per day on their mobile device, so why can’t someone who is interested in a job simply take a few seconds to invest in themselves?
Could the overall process be improved? Yes, and I believe additional information should also be made available via public service announcements on a digital billboard, the press or social media about the rewards and benefits of a civil service position versus a private sector job. Local government is responsible to provide the information and the opportunity be available to all that seek it. But, desire and personal responsibility to access the information come into play when an individual decides to apply for a job and these are traits that generally come from within, not in the form of seminars or training that may not be the best use of our ﬁnancial resources.
Thomas W. Adessa
Auburn
Thomas W. Adessa is a candidate for Cayuga County Legislature District 12.