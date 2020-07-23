Letter: John Lewis should inspire us to act

Following our recent loss of John Lewis, the "Conscience of Congress," my heart is filled with renewed energy to celebrate his legacy. He said that it doesn’t matter if we’re Black or white, Asian American or Native American – we’re all one people. We’re all one house. He also said that it’s not enough to believe this; what matters is what we do about it. What are our actions?
I’m trying to think: What can I do? I can vote. I can support The Citizen with relevant articles. I can put a Black Lives Matter sign up at my house and renew my effort to reach out to all people with greetings and well wishes. But what else can I do? What can I do?
The Rev. Joyce Trickett
Auburn
