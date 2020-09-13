Letter: Join us at Auburn parent meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, Sept. 14, Auburn Schools’ District Parent Reopening Committee (DPRC) will hold its first meeting of the school year. The purpose of the group is to discuss ways that the school district can discuss reopening five days a week for in-person learning.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Auburn High School auditorium, and we encourage all parents and guardians of students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District who would like to be a part of the reopening discussion to attend.

Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo will facilitate the meeting, and the meeting objectives are to discuss the hybrid model for reopening, barriers to reopening 100 percent, and input and suggestions from families about the barriers and district actions to move toward 100 percent in-person instruction. The main barriers currently preventing the district from reopening for 100 percent in-person learning are transportation, number of students allowed in classrooms with the current social distancing mandates, staffing and physical space available.

We are looking forward to having a productive discussion and working together with district families to find ways to get our students back to school in-person every day.

Joseph Sheppard

Auburn

Joseph Sheppard is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0