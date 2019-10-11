{{featured_button_text}}

Courtney Jones Alexander is a native of Skaneateles, which means she understands this community. She is a member of the Skaneateles Lake Association, she attended the Onondaga County Soil & Water Conservation District Farm Tours to understand the farm practice of farmers, and she’s attended town board meetings to make sure she’s on top of the issues. She’s a listener, problem solver and a visionary. I think Courtney has what it takes to be the next town councilor. I’m supporting Courtney on Nov. 5.

James (Skinny) Greenfield

Skaneateles

