Letter: Jones has earned reelection as justice

For the past 12 years my mother, Mary Jones, has successfully held the position of Owasco town justice and is now seeking re-election to her fourth term. Owasco is a beautiful town and my mom is committed to her role and all of the time-consuming responsibilities that come along with the position.

Anyone that knows my mom personally or professionally knows that she is intelligent, hard-working, dedicated and loyal. She is someone you can count on, especially when it comes to helping others and she has proven that repeatedly to family, friends, neighbors and the community. She always does what is right and is a prime example of how being ethical is the backbone of being successful.

My mother has been involved in the community for many years. She served as a “Room Mother” while I attended Owasco Elementary, spent several years coaching cheerleading for Auburn Pop Warner, taught Sunday school at St. Alphonsus Parish and then at Sacred Heart Church and on occasion volunteered with the Owasco Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary.

Mary Jones takes her role as town justice very seriously; it’s something that 30-plus years in the legal field has given her the knowledge to do and it’s something that she takes great pride in doing.

I truly believe that my mom is beyond deserving of maintaining her role as the Owasco town justice, not only due to her experience but also her commitment to professionalism.

This election will determine who the only judge in Owasco will be as there are no longer two positions. With that in mind, I am asking all voters to consider the qualities you would want in that role. I would imagine it’s someone with the keen ability to be impartial, someone who is faithfully honest and someone who serves with integrity. That individual is without a doubt my mom.

Experience matters when it comes to this election, both in the position itself and in the legal field. Mary Jones has the experience that is essential to continue her success as Owasco town justice.

On Election Day I am asking the Owasco residents to re-elect Mary Jones. Every vote counts.

Stacey Jones

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0