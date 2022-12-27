Letter: Juror's commitment made an impact

Sixty-two years ago this month, a wrongful-death case was tried in state Supreme Court, Cayuga County. The case was my introduction to jury selection and jury trials and, by week’s end, I had formed my life-long belief in the system. I had been admitted to the New York bar that month and was “carrying the bag” of George Sullivan, the foremost trial lawyer with the Syracuse law firm of Mackenzie, Smith, Lewis, Michel & Hughes.

The plaintiff, suing for herself and her children, was the widow of a farm worker who was crushed while operating a tractor with a mounted plow, manufactured by International Harvester Co., the defendant. The plaintiff’s theory was that IH had designed the tractor-plow hitch negligently, entitling her to damages.

After testifying, the plaintiff's widow sat in the front bench throughout the trial. Jury selection on Monday, Dec. 19, proceeded without incident. The next three days were devoted to accident-scene and expert-witness testimony. On Friday, Dec. 23, counsel made closing arguments, Justice Blauvelt charged the jurors, and they retired to consider their verdict. Midweek, snow had begun to fall and sidewalk Santas could be heard ringing their bells of Christmas cheer on the street below.

About 4:30, the jury rendered its verdict: No cause. The plaintiff had not proved her case to the jurors’ satisfaction. The case was to be dismissed. As he was entitled to do, the lawyer for the plaintiff asked the judge to poll the jury. The result: 10 of the 12 jurors, the required minimum for the verdict to stand as reported, said that was their verdict. The case thus ended there.

Shortly afterward, as we waited in the parking lot for his car, Mr. Sullivan noticed one of the jurors, one of those 10, was standing nearby and addressed her, saying something like, it’s been a difficult week, Mrs. Stopyra. She replied, “Yes. It’s been especially difficult for me, since my husband was killed in an industrial accident.” Astounded, Mr. Sullivan said, “Mrs. Stopyra, you told us during injury selection that your husband is a Greyhound Bus driver.” “Oh,” she said, “he is, but he’s my second husband.” With that we got in our cars and left. I left with immense admiration for that juror, who had been true to her commitment to counsel and oath as a juror. I carried that moment in scores of jury cases that I later tried.

John Young

New York City