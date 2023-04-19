The latest news from the originalist world of Clarence Thomas shows that he should update his calendar from 1791 to 2023. One would think that a Supreme Court justice would not depend on verbal instructions from an anonymous advisor to determine his reporting requirements for gifts. Clarence also does his own taxes and makes mistakes that would prompt an audit for any other taxpayer, or maybe he just needs to replace his abacus with a calculator. Chief Justice Roberts needs to bring some rigor to the standards of his fellow justices. But, while we wait, Justice Thomas can pass the time visiting the Dictator Garden with his "friend" Mr. Crow and peruse the N___ (another 4 letter word) memorabilia once again.