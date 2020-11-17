Letter: Katko afraid to stand up for democracy

To Mr. Bipartisan Katko:

I check your website each day, hoping that you have finally come to your "bipartisan" senses, and that I will see that you accept the will of the American people and concede that Biden is our next president. Even more, I hope to read a headline that you are encouraging your GOP colleagues to drop this ridiculous pretense that there was rampant rigging/cheating of the election.

None of the newly elected GOP members believe that the election was rigged in their favor. You believe that you were duly elected, right? Well, if you and all the other successful GOP candidates made it without rigging/cheating, how is it possible that Biden was not? The absurdity of the argument supports the case that the GOP was trying to sabotage the election.

I am angry and outraged at this situation which threatens our democracy. This president that you support is destroying democratic norms by failing to concede and provide the Biden administration with the resources needed for a peaceful transfer of power.

Even worse are Trump's efforts to undermine and sabotage his successor. The sudden unexplained firings of many officials are being called "purges." Since when, do American presidents purge staff simply out of spite and conceit?