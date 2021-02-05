Letter: Katko an advocate for Alzheimer's research

Despite the multitude of distractions during 2020, there were many positive legislative actions passed by Congress and signed into law that continue to build on supporting and funding programming and research in the on-going fight against Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia. As a volunteer advocate to the Alzheimer’s Association, I would like to recognize and extend our gratitude to Congressman John Katko for his continued support on all legislation brought forth this past year. Pivotal legislation he co-sponsored includes The Elder Abuse Act which will provide dementia specific education to professionals who often deal with elder abuse but may have minimal experience or skills to address the special needs that cognitive impairment can present. The Hope Act which advocates for care planning and use of supportive community services for those Medicare eligible individuals with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Further, The BOLD Act has been refunded enabling the continued development of Alzheimer’s Centers of Excellence throughout the nation.