Letter: Katko an advocate for Alzheimer's research

Despite the multitude of distractions during 2020, there were many positive legislative actions passed by Congress and signed into law that continue to build on supporting and funding programming and research in the on-going fight against Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia. As a volunteer advocate to the Alzheimer’s Association, I would like to recognize and extend our gratitude to Congressman John Katko for his continued support on all legislation brought forth this past year. Pivotal legislation he co-sponsored includes The Elder Abuse Act which will provide dementia specific education to professionals who often deal with elder abuse but may have minimal experience or skills to address the special needs that cognitive impairment can present. The Hope Act which advocates for care planning and use of supportive community services for those Medicare eligible individuals with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Further, The BOLD Act has been refunded enabling the continued development of Alzheimer’s Centers of Excellence throughout the nation.
Alzheimer’s is a growing crisis for our families and our nation’s economy. Several years back, the Alzheimer’s Association set a goal of finding a treatment or a cure for Alzheimer’s by 2025. This has been a beacon of hope to many. As this time approaches and we move towards this target, we are grateful that a bi-partisan Congress has raised scientific research funding at the National Institute of Health by $300 million for fiscal year 2021. We hope to see additional funding as outlined by the U.S. Advisory Council on Alzheimer’s Research, Care and Services during the upcoming year.
I have spent the better part of my adult life involved personally and professionally in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. As such, I believe that I represent others who share similar experiences, and extend our appreciation for legislators, such as Congressman Katko, who understand the need to take bold actions to confront this crisis now.
For more information, please refer to the National Alzheimer’s Association (800-272-3900), the local Central New York Chapter (315-472-4201) or the advocacy arm, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement.
Cynthia Nigolian
Syracuse
Cynthia Nigolian is a volunteer advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association.