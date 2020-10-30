Letter: Katko beholden to big corporations

Recently you endorsed John Katko for re-election. I’m disappointed with your decision, even more so for the reasons you gave. In particular, I call your attention to your closing comment: “But he's going to have to prove that he is who he says he is — and that means being a more vocal check on the executive branch.” After six years, we all know who John Katko is and he’s not “who he says he is” at all. John Katko claims to be a moderate representing the interests of central New York. You only have to look at his FEC filing to understand that John Katko is totally beholden to an extensive list of big companies and special interests that have nothing to do with central New York. His vote on prescription drug pricing, among others, proved that.

As far as a “more vocal check on the executive branch,” I honestly can’t see that he’s been “any” check on the executive branch. This election, more than any I can remember, is about character and principle. It’s clear by now that Donald Trump has no principles and a defective character. The unfortunate fact that John Katko couldn’t bring himself to “vocally” criticize Trump about anything says all we need to know about John Katko. The measure of political courage is the courage to criticize your political superiors when they’re wrong. John’s missed his chance when it counted, he doesn’t deserve another.