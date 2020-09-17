Letter: Katko beholden to special interests

People say that John Kakto is a creature of The Special Interests but it isn’t until you go look the list of his campaign contributors that you fully appreciate what they mean. Comparison with Dana Balter’s list of contributors makes it even more stark. If you go look at Dana Balter’s campaign finance filings with the FEC, as of the end of June, she had received about $1.1 million all but about $85,000, consisting almost entirely of 4205 contributions by individuals averaging $220 per contribution. An analysis of zip codes indicates that more than half of her contributions come from zip codes included within the 24th Congressional district.