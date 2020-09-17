Letter: Katko beholden to special interests

People say that John Kakto is a creature of The Special Interests but it isn’t until you go look the list of his campaign contributors that you fully appreciate what they mean. Comparison with Dana Balter’s list of contributors makes it even more stark. If you go look at Dana Balter’s campaign finance filings with the FEC, as of the end of June, she had received about $1.1 million all but about $85,000, consisting almost entirely of 4205 contributions by individuals averaging $220 per contribution. An analysis of zip codes indicates that more than half of her contributions come from zip codes included within the 24th Congressional district.
In contrast, John Katko’s campaign filings, as of the end of June, show a quite different story. Of the roughly $2,400,000 that John had received, three-quarters of it, almost $1,476,874 had come from PACs & authorized political actions committees of all manner of description but many from business & industry. Marathon Oil, a Texas oil company is a major contributor to Katko’s campaign, as is American Airlines, American Crystal Sugar Company, Comcast Corporation Political Action Committee, AT&T, The Williamson Group, Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, Nucor, National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association, Pfizer Inc, International Paper Political Action Committee, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Employees Political Action Committee Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Walmart Inc. General Dynamics Corp. Nuclear Energy Institute Federal Political Action Committee, National Fuel Gas Federal Political Action Committee. The list goes on and on and on, for 676 contributions of just about every industry & PAC you can think of.
By the way, it’s interesting to note that one of the reasons Katko gave recently for one of his votes on prescription drug prices was it’s supposed effect on drug research and development. A major contribution from the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers’ PAC and multiple pharmaceutical company PACs might explain that vote. Katko’s recent appearance before the Trade Commission advocating the continuation of steel tariffs worth estimated $2 billion dollars of windfall profits to Nucor says much as well. We could continue down the list but you get the idea.
John Katko’s list of PACs brings to mind Mathew 6:24, to paraphrase:
“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both (the people) and money.”
Richard Glenister
Locke
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!