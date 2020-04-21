Letter: Katko can be part of bipartisan climate bill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 crisis has shown that perhaps our federal government can respond to an urgent crisis in a bipartisan way. And I applaud Rep. John Katko for working in a bipartisanship fashion on the bills he is advocating in response to this emergency such as the “National Commission on COVID-19 Act” and the “Health Care Worker and First Responder Social Security Beneficiaries Choice Act.”

This pandemic holds many lessons for us, the most important of which may be that our government officials must pay attention to science and scientists when it comes to addressing future threats. And science tells us that climate change will remain a dire long-term threat to human life on the planet after this current emergency passes.

The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763, will cut greenhouse gas emissions 40% in 12 years and currently has 80 co-sponsors in the House of Representatives. Rep. Katko should continue to demonstrate responsible bipartisan leadership on risks to our future health by co-sponsoring this bill.

The Auburn Citizen has called on Rep. Katko to co-sponsor the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Mr. Katko's fellow Republican, Francis Rooney of Florida, is a co-sponsor.