Letter: Katko can help lead on climate change

I am a registered Democrat, and I am writing to say that I have nevertheless been impressed by U.S. Rep. John Katko’s political savvy by recently retaining his seat with a 10-point win over his Democratic opponent while outperforming both candidates at the top of the ticket, and his legislative savvy by his involvement with the House Problem Solvers Caucus that has presented a bipartisan, bicameral proposal that may break the log jam on COVID relief.

As he seeks to become the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee (The Citizen, Dec. 3), I would encourage Mr. Katko to bring his bipartisan attitude and credentials to the problem of climate change, which the Department of Homeland Security has identified as a threat of sufficient severity to warrant legislation. The department has portrayed climate change as a “strategic driver” of enduring social, technological, economic, environmental and political forces that are relevant to the “Homeland Security Enterprise.” In concrete terms, the effects of climate change are the tides of refugee migration across international borders, hurricanes and wildfires the likes of which we have not seen before, and the anxieties of children growing up with an uncertain environmental future.