Many if not all of Rep. John Katko’s constituents can probably agree that Congress has better things it should be doing than “deal[ing] with the impeachment issue” (Nov. 22 article: Rep. John Katko: No conclusion on impeaching Trump, but 'not sure' evidence is there). And the congressman mentions several pressing matters from which Congress is being “distracted” due to the impeachment process. But not mentioned among those issues is climate change, the most pressing problem we face and for which science does not allow a timeout.
Fortunately, there is a bipartisan bill that has been introduced in Congress that Rep. Katko can support right now that will address the climate crisis by reducing greenhouse gas emissions 40% in 12 years. Congressman Katko can rise above the impeachment morass and do what The Citizen said in December 2018 “could be one of the most important actions he’ll ever take as a congressman” by co-sponsoring H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Kim Misenko
Baldwinsville