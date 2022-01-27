Letter: Katko can help preserve democracy

The Citizen's Editorial Board got it right in Our View published Jan. 19 calling on outgoing Congressman John Katko to "publicly fight for the future of his party — and our country." We have precious few Republicans with the courage or strength of character to do this. Those in the Republican Party who privately acknowledge President Biden's legitimacy but fail to speak out publicly are playing with fire. People across New York and the country need to hear from Republicans that there was no stolen election.