Letter: Katko clearly not a Big Tent Republican

This letter is penned as a former 14-year town level Republican chairperson from the Hudson Valley who in 1979 was one of the first local GOP chairs in New York state to support GHW Bush. So the latest statements from Congressman Katko about the GOP “Big Tent” and then his contrary vote to replace Rep. Liz Cheney with Rep. Elise Stefanik deserves some comment.

There once was a time when upstate New York had a substantive and intellectual Republican congressional delegation that included Barber Conable and Amo Houghton. The Hudson Valley had Ben Gilman and Peter Peyser. I worked for Peter Peyser for many years and supported Ben through many elections. They were lions of good government. Peter fought for economic and educational opportunity for all. The real “Big Tent.” Ben worked for an engaged and progressive foreign policy building bridges and not walls. All of this civic centered sanity is now gone.

There are several questions to ask Congressman Katko:

1. Why did you qualify your support for Stefanik only if Cheney lost?

2. But yet you nominated Stefanik?

3. You cited the need for an inclusive GOP while kicking Liz out?

4. Was the 2020 election validly administered? Stefanik told Steve Bannon it was not.