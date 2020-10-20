Letter: Katko constantly shows his courage

The definition of the word courage is “the choice and willingness to confront danger, pain or intimidation.” “The ability to act right in the face of popular opposition, shame or personal loss.” I am writing in response to the Dana Balter letter in your newspaper stating that our congressman, John Katko, has “no courage.”

I am a lifelong Democrat who votes for the best candidate regarding of party affiliation. In my eyes, Congressman John Katko is a man of honor and integrity. His life has been dedicated to making our country a safer and better place. As a former federal prosecutor he bravely went after drug cartels and gangs, which put his family at risk. Then he decided he would use his years of experience and go to Washington to represent the values of the people of CNY. Since he was elected he has worked hard and has been effective in passing meaningful legislation.

Is John Katko perfect? No, but he is a decent human being who is trying his best to help all people. John is NOT part of the problem; rather, he is part of the solution.

Dana Balter has promised free services and programs to many. As a taxpayer, I am not fooled by her promises — nothing in life is “free” — these programs will be paid by taxes, and the taxpayers carry the heavy burden of expanded handouts. We are already heavily taxed!